Joy Hill Kinard, 83, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. She was born June 16, 1938, to Russell and Virginia Hill. She was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church, United Daughters of the Confederacy, Kappa Kappa Iota and Booneville Womens Club. She was a community college instructor for many years. She enjoyed flower gardening, traveling and gospel music. A Celebration of Life service will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday, January 23, 2022, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Alan Wilson officiating. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery. She is survived by one son, Russell (Melissa) Kinard; one daughter, Beth (Robby) Hultz; one sister, Judy Wilson; five grandchildren, JR (Ashley), Rachel, Madison (Nick), Jose and Alexander; and one great-grandchild, Shay. She was preceded in death by her parents. Pallbearers are JR Kinard, Jose Hultz, Alexander Hultz, Joe Kelly, Chris Morris and Brent Wilson. Honorary pallbearers are Deryl Saylors and Myron Coats. Visitation will be Sunday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.