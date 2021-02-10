Linda was born January 10, 1944 in Pontotoc, Mississippi and departed February 9, 2021 at the age of 77. She is survived by her husband, Charles W. Kindrick and her son, "Bill" Kindrick and a daughter-in-law, Heather Malone Kindrick. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Ferguson Wicker and Marjorie Pearl Graddy Wicker. She leaves behind her sister, Rosalie Wicker Morris, and brother-in-law, David Morris; nephew Wick Morris and wife, Samantha and children, James David and Sam Wicker; niece Janet Morris Aldridge and husband, Chad and children Adalyn, Isabella and Eva. Linda grew up in New Albany, Mississippi. She went to school at W.P. Daniel High. She attended MSCW and graduated from Blue Mountain College, where she received a Bachelor's degree in Education. She went on to get her Master's in Education from Trevecca Nazarene College. Linda began her teaching career in Biloxi, Mississippi where she met her future husband, Chuck. They were married at the Methodist Church in New Albany on January 27, 1968. Linda and Chuck spent the next three years at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Then they moved to Memphis, Tennessee, where she began teaching in several local grade schools. Her career spanned 37 years, where she touched many young lives. Linda loved life. She never met a stranger. She had a heart for the underdog and gave generously to many charitable organizations over the years. She had a flair for fashion and loved her "bling." One of her favorite pastimes was country line dancing with her friends. Chuck and Linda followed Bill to Oakland, Tennessee, where they joined Faith United Methodist Church. Linda had a great love for her Lord and was involved in many Bible studies over the years. Visitation will be from 12:00p.m. until service time at 2:00p.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Bill Everett officiating. Burial will be at New Albany City Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at 11:00a.m. on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Faith United Methodist Church in Oakland, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Faith United Methodist Church, 6270 U.S. Highway 64, Oakland, Tennessee 38060 United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
