Alice Jean Altom King, 80, died Monday, January 13, 2020 at Magnolia Manor in Tupelo surrounded by family. A native and life-long resident of Belden, she was born June 21, 1939 to Norbin Jones and Jettie Irene Robbins Altom and was a 1957 graduate of Belden High School. On September 5, 1959, she married Philip Wayne "Phil" King. Earlier in life, she worked a number of years at Tupelo Floral and later, Bishops Flower Shop. She had also worked with her husband and father-in-law at Joe's Minit Mart and Catering Service. Alice loved cooking for her family and working in her yard. She was a member of Belden Baptist Church. Survivors include her daughter, Alicia Powell and her husband, Mike of Saltillo; son, Jeff King and his wife, Lisa of Tupelo; four grandchildren, Katie Robertson and her husband, Peyton of Tupelo, Alex King of Tupelo, Tanner Powell of Lafayette, Louisiana and Tristan Powell of Saltillo. He was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Philip Wayne "Phil" King; and brother, Harold Altom. Visitation will be 4 until 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be 11 a.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Jerry King, Rev. Gary Gray and Bro. Ron Cottom officiating. Burial will be in Endville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50 Memphis, TN 38101. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
