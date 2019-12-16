Celebration of Life Service for Master Sergeant Billy Wayne King, US Air Force Retired, 83 are set for 1:00 pm Wednesday at Pontotoc Apostolic Church with Bro. Benny Randolph officiating. Graveside service with Military Honors will follow in the Dogwood Cemetery at 4:00 PM Wednesday Billy died December 16, 2019 at his residence in Tupelo. He was born September 2, 1936 in Corinth, MS. to the late Herbert and Lucille King. He was a member of Pontotoc Apostolic Church, he retired from the US Air Force after 23 years ending with the rank of Master Sergeant. After retirement in 1977 he moved to Tupelo, where he went to ICC and received as associate degrees in Civil Engineering and Industrial Maintenance, he went on the work at Tupelo Lumber Co. as a buyer for over 20 years. He enjoyed boating, riding motorcycles, traveling and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Jess King and Jerry King. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lottie James King; son, Wayne (Rita) King; daughter, Sonya (Alan) Fisk; sister, Judy Lambert; grandchildren, Billy James King (Mindy), Corey Fisk (Stephanie), Justin Fisk; great-grandchildren, Jeremy Fisk, Jacob Fisk and Jayden Fisk, host of other family and friends. Pallbearers, Ben Riley Eldridge, Jeremiah Eldridge, Quay Criddle, Corey Fisk, Justin Fisk, Billy J. King. A receiving of friends for Billy will be held Tuesday, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at McPeters Funeral Directors, 1951 East Third Street, Corinth, Mississippi 38834. A receiving of friends will occur Wednesday, from 11:00 AM to service time at Pontotoc Apostolic Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mcpetersfuneraldirectors.com for the King family. Arrangements are under the care of McPeters Inc. Funeral Directors.
