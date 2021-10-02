Bobbie Sue Pounders King, 90, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, in Brevard, NC. She was born January 4, 1931 in Olive Branch, MS to Ernest and Mary Lee Pounders. She married M.L. King in 1954 in Memphis, TN. They lived in several midsouth cities before moving to Tupelo, MS in 1979. She worked for Bank of Mississippi (BancorpSouth) from 1979 - 1994. She was a member of the Tupelo First Presbyterian Church from 1979 - 2010. She moved to Collierville, TN in 2009 and attended Collierville United Methodist Church. In 2018, she moved to Brevard, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband, M.L. King, her sister, Doris King, and her brother, Clarence Pounders. Survivors include her three daughters, Kathy King of Brevard, NC, Joy Bonner of Madison, WI, and Vicki Balongie of Oxford, MI; eight grandchildren, Melissa McDonald of Anchorage, AK, Ryan Stout of Nashville, TN, Evan Stout of Hattiesburg, MS, Jennifer Boyce of Minneapolis, MN, Stephanie Carney of Madison, WI, Valerie Bonner of Chicago, IL, Abigail Balongie of Nashville, TN, Samantha Balongie of Oxford, MI.; and 15 great-grandchildren. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Bethel Cemetery in Olive Branch, MS. A family graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 3rd, with the Reverend Kristopher Roof of Peace Tree United Methodist Church presiding. Brantley Funeral Home of Olive Branch is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
