NETTLETON, MS -- Clarence James King, 81, passed away Monday, May 04, 2020, at Manhattan Nursing and Rehabilitation in Jackson, MS. Services will be on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 11am, Private Homegoing Celebration in the parking lot at Greater New Prospect Baptist Church, Rev. Leon Griffin officiating. Visitation will be on one hour prior to service at the cemetery. . Burial will follow at Eagle Grove Cemetery in Marion, AL on Tuesday, May 12 at 11am. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N. L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".

