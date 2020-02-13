GREENWOOD SPRINGS -- Daniell King, 45, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Greenwood Springs in Greenwood Springs. Services will be on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Crenshaw Cemetery.

