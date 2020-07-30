Dorothy Faye Arnold King, 91, departed this life on July 29, 2020 at Baldwyn Nursing Facility following a lengthy illness. Dorothy was born on April 6, 1929, near Iuka, and was the oldest of nine children born to James Carl and Addie Irene Pinch Arnold. In early 1938, the family moved to Lee County, Saltillo area, where Dorothy resided the remainder of her life. Dorothy married William Henry King on August 3, 1946. Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her family, flower gardening and sewing. She was a member of Euclatubba Baptist Church near Saltillo, where she served as Church Treasurer and taught a Sunday school class for many years. Dorothy is survived by her two sons, Allen King (Vicky) and Rick King (Tami) all of Saltillo; five granddaughters, Christy Harlow (Brad), Samantha King, Tracie Russell (Cary), Karen Letson (Randy), and Angela White (Janson); one step granddaughter, Kim Booker (Joe); grandson, Matthew King; step-grandson, Brandon Hood; 18 great-grandchildren; four great- great-grandchildren; sister, Billie Sue Morgan; and brother, James Carl Arnold, Jr. (Habo). Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, William Henry King; her parents; siblings, Gerald, Marlene, Robert, Betty Jane, Johnny, and Phillip; daughter-in-law, Roxanne King; infant grandson, Mark Allen King, and a step grandson, Tim Farrar. Due to Covid-19, a private graveside service will be held in Lee Memorial Park in Verona with Rev. Neal Ramage officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Matthew King, Brandon hood, Brad Harlow, Randy Letson, Cary Russell, and Janson White. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
