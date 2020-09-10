Mr. Elma King was born to the late Charlie and Zella Mae King on February 6, 1933. He was a faithful member of Wilson Chapel Baptist Church, where he served as a trustee board member, until his health failed. In 1973, Elma attended Foster's Barber College in Ripley, Mississippi. He received his diploma and became the second licensed African American Barber in Pontotoc, Mississippi. Elma King was a man who enjoyed working with his hands building things, like his own barber shop and working on cars. He had a great love for his family. Elma met and married Geneva Ross and to their union three children were born. Elma King leaves to cherish his loving memory one son Elma Ray King, two daughters Melinda Silas (AL) of Pontotoc MS and Brenda King-Harrison (Kenneth) of Memphis TN, seven grandchildren: Prentis Slack, Bryon Slack, Trina Young, Nikki Cox, Nikia Cox, Kendria Allen, and Desiree Wright, nine great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Service will be Sunday, September 13, 2020, at 1:00 PM at New Birth Community Church in New Albany, MS. Social distancing will be enforced. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary. Online condolences may be expressed at paytonmortuary.com.
