Garry Travis King died Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice unit, he was 74. Garry was born on April 23, 1945, to Travis King and Flossie Ideal Humphrey King in New Orleans, LA. Later he and his family moved to Helena, AR were Garry spent most of his life. Garry graduated high school in 1964, at Tomlinson Memorial School in Cleveland, TN and then joined the U.S. Marines Corp. and served his country for four years. After college, Garry moved back to Helena, AR were he began a successful career working for the Union Pacific Railroad for over 36 years before retiring. Garry moved to McGhee, AR in the early 90's where he later met and then married Angelina Watkins King on July 16, 2004, and they made Belmont, MS their home. He was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed football, baseball and basketball. However, Garry loved the game of golf, and always enjoyed getting to play a round. Garry loved the Lord and he loved his church, Calvary Family Worship Center in Golden, MS. Garry got great joy out of helping others. He was always willing to volunteer to help someone in their time of need. Garry was a family man who loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and he was a loving and devoted husband to his wife Angelina for the past 15 years. A Service celebrating the life of Garry will be held at 2PM Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Dr. Randy Lewman and Rev. Toby Allison officiating. A Graveside will follow on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Indianola Cemetery in Indianola, MS. Visitation will be from Noon until service time on Tuesday only at the Tupelo Chapel. Garry is survived by his wife Angelina King; his two sons, Bradley King (Farrah) of Paragould, AR and Scottie Kirksey of Indianola, MS; his two daughters, Shannon Jha (Ash) of Spanish Fort, AL and Shelia Lindsay (Chris) of Memphis, TN; His grandchildren, Leah Jha, April Kirksey, Megan Fowler (Chase), Taylor Kirksey, Brian Lindsay, Tripp Domino (Melissa) and Haley Colella (Dom); his great-grandchildren, Kensley and Luke Fowler; his twin brother, Larry King (Maurene) Washington, MO, his brother Steve King and sister, Brenda Smith both of West Helena, AR; several nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Norma Jean Ringer. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com
