BELMONT -- Garry King, 74, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on 2 PM Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on from Noon until service time on Tuesday only at the Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Burial will be on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at Indianola Cemetery in Indianola, MS.

