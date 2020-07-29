Gloria Jean King (nee Simmons) age 52, departed this life at North Mississippi Medical Center on Tuesday July, 21 2020 in Tupelo, MS. Gloria was born on March 16th, 1968 in Ripley, MS to Troy and Betty Simmons. She graduated from Blue Mountain High School in 1986. Afterwards, she attended Northeast Mississippi Community College in Booneville, MS. She and her family attended The Orchard Church in Tupelo, MS. She married Wendell King on November 1st, 1996. Gloria is survived by her loving husband of 24 years, Wendell King of Belden, MS; three children, Gabrielle Dozier of Tupelo, MS, Wendell King Jr.; Kendrick King both of Belden, MS; two grandchildren La'zya Dozier and Brian Dozier of Tupelo, MS; her mother Betty Jean Simmons, three brothers; Troy Davis Simmons Jr. and Joe Frank Simmons all Blue Mountain MS, and Theotis(Omega) Simmons of Olive Branch MS. She leaves a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, July 31, 2020, 5:00-7:00 pm at Foster & Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS. A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:00 am at Academy Cemetery in Blue Mountain, MS. To view and sign the guest registry please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com
