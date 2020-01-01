Gracie Everlyne King was born December 27, 1932 unto the late Arleater Clark and Chester Richardson. She entered her final rest on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Baldwyn Nursing Home in Baldwyn, MS. She was a member of Mt. Nebo C.M.E. Church in Baldwyn, where she serves on the Steward Board, Trustee Board, Pastor'S Aide Board. She also was a member of the Senior Choir and Sunday School Teacher. She graduated from Mississippi Industrial College in Holly Spring, MS. She taught school for many years. She relocated to Columbus Ohio and married John C King. Later, they moved back to Baldwyn, MS. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, one daughter, Sonya Clarke, one brother, Bobby G. Richardson, and her aunt Johnnie Lee Smith. She is survived by two sons, Woody (Dianne) Clarke and Barkey (Lisa) Clarke; three grandchildren, Taylor Clarke, Alexandra Clarke, and Tanner Elizabeth Clarke; beloved cousins, the Robins and Stewart families; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Friday, January 3, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Nebo C. M. E. Church in Baldwyn. Viewing will be one hour prior to service. Burial will be in the National cemetery in Corinth, MS. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn is in charge of arrangements.
