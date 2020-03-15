Harry Calvin King, 73, resident of Ripley, passed away Friday morning, March 13, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth following a sudden illness. Funeral Services remembering the life of Mr. King will be at 2 PM Monday, March 16 at West Ripley Baptist Church . Burial will follow in Dumas Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. King was born April 10, 1946 in Luxora, AR, the son of John Franklin and Mamie Lee Vandergriff King. He received his education in the Falkner School System and was a valued employee of Hankins Sawmill before his retirement. A devoted member of West Ripley Baptist Church, Mr. King was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and always enjoyed the company of his large loving family, especially during the holidays. Watching wrestling and his daily dose of soap operas, which included The Young & The Restless and The Bold & Beautiful, were favorite pastimes. Mr. King had a strong faith and the wonderful memories he gave will be cherished always and he will live on forever in their hearts. Visitation will continue today from 12 Noon until 2 PM Monday at West Ripley Baptist Church. Those left to share his memory include his daughter, Misti King of Ripley and a host of nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Martha Thomas King, a sister, Louise King Thomas, seven brothers, Doulphus "Billy", Tommy, Bobby, James "Sonny", Charles David, Jerry and Rev. Wayne King and the mother of his daughter, Mae Loyce Wilbanks King. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the King family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
