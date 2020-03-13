TIPPAH COUNTY -- Harry King, 73, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 2 PM at West Ripley Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 5 PM until 8 PM at West Ripley Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Dumas Cemetery.

