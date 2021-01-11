On Saturday, January 9, 2021, Ira Bruce King gained his heavenly wings at 8:30 PM. He took his last breath on this earth but woke up in the arms of the Lord. He went peacefully in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his family and the best dog ever, Booger Bear. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. King will be at 2 PM Thursday, January 14 at Emmanuel Holiness Church near Ripley. Burial will be in the Peoples Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Ira was born January 31, 1950 in Benton County to the late Dallas T. and Emma Ilean King. He was one of six boys and quite possibly the rowdiest of them all. In his younger years he loved spending time with his brothers and being mischievous as all young boys do. He loved to work with his dad and grandfather in the woods and did not mind hard work at all. He later would become a logger for many years until an injury forced him to give that up. He then went on to work at TCI Automotive in Ashland, MS where he was a master at the Lathe Machine (in his words) from February 11, 1997 until retiring on April 2, 2019. Ira was a family man who loved to spend time with the ones he loved and his dog, Booger. He loved to make others laugh and smile. He would often say "If I did not do anything other than that today, then I am still happy I made someone smile." He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He was a devoted Christian who loved church and talking to people about Jesus.He was a great brother, uncle, friend, husband and father. If you ever met him, you had no choice but to love him. He was a gentle and kind even on the days he was down. He was a member of Emmanuel Holiness Church and often said he wished he could be in church every night of the week. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 13 from 5 PM to 8 PM and will continue from 9 AM to 2 PM Thursday, January 14 at Emmanuel Holiness Church. Ira will be remembered by a large loving family and by many friends. He is survived by his wife, Sharon King and eight grandchildren, Joey Waller of Bolivar, TN, Angie Stacks (Jeff) of Centerville, TN, David King of Ripley, Nickie King Hall (Jamie) of Ripley, William King (Denise) of Hickory Flat, Janie Hulsey (Rod) of Red Banks, Tabatha Whaley (Thad) of Myrtle, Nathan King (Stephanie) of Hickory Flat, and one step-son, Lee Sasser (Darlene) of North Carolina and 11 grandchildren, Jesse, Tyler, Sadie, Heaven, Luke, Sarah, Ethan, Wyatt, Brooke, Jordan and Briar. He also is remembered by four brothers, Charles King (Kitty), Barney King (Betty), Perry King (Jackie) and Gary King. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Luther and Willie Jones and Estelle and Gedya King and one brother, Dallas King. Ira will be greatly missed here on earth but we have taken comfort in knowing he is in heaven with the Lord. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the King family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
