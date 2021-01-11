Ira Bruce King, 70, passed away Saturday, January 09, 2021, at his residence in Ripley. Services will be on Thursday, January 14 at 2 PM at Emmanuel Holiness Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 13 from 5 PM to 8 PM at Emmanuel Holiness Church. Arrangements will be provided by Ripley Funeral Home.. Burial will follow at Peoples Cemetery.

