J C King, 89, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at North MS Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born July 31, 1930, in Itawamba County to Archie and Myrtle King. He served his country in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He worked many years and retired from Delta International. He loved his Atlanta Braves and Ole Miss Football. He met Wanda King and they married on July 2, 1983. They had a long and happy life together. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. He loved his church family and was very active until his health failed. Graveside services with military honors will be 1 PM Monday at Lee Memorial Park with Bro. Richie Hester and Bro. Charlie Harper officiating. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He leaves behind his wife Wanda; one son, Jimmy King (Angie); 3 grandsons, Brantley King, Bobby King and Jason King; two step-daughters, Charlotte Ellis (Jerry) and Denise Adams (Larry); 4 step-grandchild, Stephanie Simmons (Charlie), Matt Ellis (Bethany), Natasha Brown (Curt) and Bradley Adams (Lindsay); 7 step-great-grandchildren, Kyle Simmons, Eli Simmons, Catelyn Brown, Caleb Brown, Mattie Kate Ellis, Emma Ellis and Finley Adams; He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Cherry Ray; 3 brothers, Wade King, Dallas King and James Harold King; two sisters, Colleen Hitt and Eloise Waddle. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Brantley King, Matt Ellis, Bradley Adams, Kyle Simmons, Eli Simmons and Caleb Brown. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jason King and Bobby King. Private family visitation will be 12 - 1 Monday. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
