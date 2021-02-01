James "Toby" King, 92, entered into eternal rest January 30, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit. He was born in Houston on December 17, 1928 to Turner and Adell Nichols King. September 29, 1951, he married his loving wife, Christine Todd King. He was a longtime member of the Beech Springs Free Will Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Christine Todd King; his sons, Jamie King (Regina) of Nettleton and Jimmy King of Tupelo; his daughter, Christy Johnson (Mike) of Saltillo; his grandchildren, Mandy Webb (Wayne), Lee king (Mary), Miranda Goddard (Nick), Chance Johnson and Mason Johnson; and six great-grandchildren, Drake Sanders (McCarthy), Zeke Webb, Baylor King, Bristol King, Drew Goddard, and Adalyn Goddard. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Hugh Lee "Dick" King; and one sister, Viola Snipes. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Beech Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until service time at the cemetery. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Wayne Webb, Mike Johnson, Lee King, Drake Sanders, Zeke Webb, Baylor King, Chance Johnson, Mason Johnson, and Nieko Christoffersen.
