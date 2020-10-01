James Tilton "Jimmy" King, 60, resident of the Canaan Community in Benton County and known by many as an avid outdoorsman and hunter, passed away peacefully September 28, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis following a brief illness. A Graveside Service honoring the life of Mr. King will be at 2 PM Saturday, October 3 at Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery near Ashland. Bro. Larry Dukes and Bro. John Franklin will officiate. Arrangements will provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. King was born August 24, 1960 in Memphis, TN, the son of the late Norris Tate and Shirley Thomas King. He was a 1978 graduate of Ashland High School and was married June 2, 1979 to his beloved wife, Bonnie Thornton King who survives. A Christian, Mr. King was a member of the Canaan Baptist Church and enjoyed attending and fellowshipping at Hamilton Baptist Church. He will be remembered as the ranch manager of Deer Run Ranch in Benton County for over 20 years and as an avid hunter that included turkey, deer and dove hunting. His outgoing personality and strong work ethic endeared him to his many friends and outdoorsman throughout the area. A witty, larger than life spirit , Mr. King was a turkey hunter legend and was exceptionally proud of his turkey hunting "Grand Slam" achievement. In addition to his wife, Mr. King is survived by two children, Stephanie Turner of Walnut and Jonathan King (Stephanie) of Ashland, two brothers, Jeff King (Lisa) and Steve King, both of Ashland, seven grandchildren, Kaylee and Ava Turner, Ethan and Caitlyn King, Kim Hall, Michael Shenefiel and Savannah Reed and two great grandchildren, Gauge Hall and Lydia Reed. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Isaiah Vongphachanh. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the King family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.