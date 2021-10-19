Kendall Ray King, 53, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021, at his nephew's home. He was born May 14, 1968, to James Ray and Judy King. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He worked for Toyota for 10 years. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, NASCAR, four wheeling, shooting, and he loved his dogs. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, October 20, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Kevin Balius officiating. Burial will be in Smith Chapel Cemetery. He is survived by one son, Jonathan King; one daughter, Miranda (James) Clark; one brother, Randy (Cara) King; two nephews, Jesse (Tana) King and Jake King; two nieces, Holly (Dallas) Porter and Cassie Gray; two grandchildren, Landon Clark and Aubrie Clark; four great-nephews, Dallas, Alaster, Kenneth and Emmett; and one great-niece, Whitley. He was preceded in death by his wife, Tammy Childers King; his parents; and one brother, Rodney King. Pallbearers are Jesse King, James Clark, Randy King, Landon Clark, Kevin Miles, Chris Seawright, and John David King. Visitation will be Thursday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
