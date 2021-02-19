Linda King, 75, met her Savior face to face on Friday, February 19, 2021. Born on May 2, 1945, in Monroe County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Barney and Ovie Brewer Patterson. Linda grew up in Monroe County and graduated from Smithville High School with a small close senior class. She married the love of her life, Wayne King, on June 29, 1963, and together God blessed them with two daughters. She was strong willed woman, who loved her family dearly. She had one of the most important careers around, she was a homemaker who was a supportive wife and nurturing mother. Linda was Baptist, was a member of both Smithville Baptist Church and Splunge Baptist Church. She was a Sunday school teacher and liked to listen to Gospel music. She was selfless, giving, blessed with numerous friends and was always bending over backwards for others. She was passionate about St. Jude and the wellbeing of all children in general. Her family meant the world to her and her grandchildren and great grandchildren were spoiled by her. In her free time, she liked to go shopping, keeping up the yard and finding special collectible rocks for her gardens. Saturdays at her home were always a special time for family to gather and eat. When her grandchildren made music, especially Mason on the guitar and David singing, she would almost glow with joy. Her family feels blessed to have had such a wonderful supportive role model in their life. The memories made with her, throughout the years, will be cherished forever. Linda is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Kay King Johnson (Michael), Donna Carol King Parker (Melvin); grandchildren, David Wayne Johnson (Jessica), Mason Cody Stevens (Tori), Marlie Kate Stevens; great-grandchildren, Dawson Cody Stevens, Nora Faye Stevens, Hunter Thomas Johnson; brothers-in-law, Donald King (Linda), Bill King; sister in law, Ella Ruth Patterson; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant sister, Nelda Fay Patterson; brothers, Elvin Ray Patterson (Lavern) and Bobby Dean Patterson (Naomi) Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Tucker and Mr. Roy Lee Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in Young Memoria Gardens, Smithville, MS with pallbearers being David Johnson, Mason Stevens, Ryen Seales, Joel Washburn, Rick Kimbel, Jack Jones, Shane Murray, and Gary Bennett. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday evening, February 22, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home in Amory. Flowers or Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Jude Childrens' Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN or Hopewell Cemetery, in care of Mrs. Renee Seales, 63379 Highway 25 North, Smithville, MS 38870. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.