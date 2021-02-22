Jessie Fisher King lll 48, was born June 30, 1972 in Lee county to the parents of Jessie F King ll and the late Minnie King. He departed this life February 16, 2021 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant M. B. Church in Tupelo under the leadership of Pastor Willie J. Matthew. Fisher was a very happy go lucky person. He was the best secret keeper. I know he is telling it all now to his mom. Fisher loved listening to Ray Charles music, watching cartoons, and being a happy little fella. He went to school at the Regional Rehab. and the Adult Day Care in Tupelo, MS He has four brothers, John King, Jeffery Fields, James Long and the late Bobby King. 5 nieces and 4 nephews and a host of great nieces and nephews and great great. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Lee and Jessie Mary King, William and Georgia Dukes, great -grand Fisher and Rass Jane Crayton; also preceded by one uncle and three aunts; Visitation will be Tuesday, February 23, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona and Graveside service will be Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 12:00P.M. at Mt Pleasant Cemetery in Tupelo, MS. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
+1
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.