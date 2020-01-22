HOLLY SPRINGS -- Lonnie Ester "Lil L" King, 49, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Chulahoma Street Car Accident in Holly Springs. Services will be on Saturday January 25, 2020 1;00 at New Dimensions 565 Neely Ave Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Friday January 24, 2020 1:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home . Burial will follow at Bell Grove Cemetery Chulahoma. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.