Lucy "John" Neal King (88) passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at Landmark Nursing Facility in Booneville. She was born on July 26, 1932, to the late Pleas and Nora Smith McCreary. She retired from Brown Shoe Company. She loved taking care of her family. She also enjoyed baking and shopping. She was a member of Martin Hill Free Will Baptist Church. Services are 2 pm Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Martin Hill Free Will Baptist Church with Bro. Rick Taylor and Bro. David Harper officiating. Visitation will be 11-2 on Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in the Liberty Memorial Gardens. Lucy is survived by her daughters, Linda Jane Enis of Wheeler, Helen Harris (Jerry) of Booneville and Kammie King of Booneville; her son, Danny King (Vickie) of Booneville; her sisters, Shirley Cain of Booneville, Joyce Holland of Booneville and Elbie Brumfield of Louisiana; her brothers, Smith McCreary of Booneville and Paul McCreary of Louisiana; her grandchildren, Laurie Smith, Carla Enis, Scotty Enis, Teresa Loden, Crystal Fitzsimmons, Daniel King, Jeremy Harris and Dustin King; nineteen great-grandchildren and nine great great-grandchildren who adored her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carmon King; her granddaughter, Amy "Sissy" Enis; her son-in-law, J.B. Enis; her sister, Jewel Taylor and her brothers, Troy and Dexter McCreary. Pallbearers are; Scotty Enis, Daniel King, Jeremy Harris, Dustin King, Tony McCreary, Ronnie McCreary and Benji King. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
+1
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.