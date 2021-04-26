Lucy "John" Neal King (88) passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at Landmark Nursing Facility in Booneville. She was born on July 26, 1932, to the late Pleas and Nora Smith McCreary. She retired from Brown Shoe Company. She loved taking care of her family. She also enjoyed baking and shopping. She was a member of Martin Hill Free Will Baptist Church. Services are 2 pm Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Martin Hill Free Will Baptist Church with Bro. Rick Taylor and Bro. David Harper officiating. Visitation will be 11-2 on Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in the Liberty Memorial Gardens. Lucy is survived by her daughters, Linda Jane Enis of Wheeler, Helen Harris (Jerry) of Booneville and Kammie King of Booneville; her son, Danny King (Vickie) of Booneville; her sisters, Shirley Cain of Booneville, Joyce Holland of Booneville and Elbie Brumfield of Louisiana; her brothers, Smith McCreary of Booneville and Paul McCreary of Louisiana; her grandchildren, Laurie Smith, Carla Enis, Scotty Enis, Teresa Loden, Crystal Fitzsimmons, Daniel King, Jeremy Harris and Dustin King; nineteen great-grandchildren and nine great great-grandchildren who adored her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carmon King; her granddaughter, Amy "Sissy" Enis; her son-in-law, J.B. Enis; her sister, Jewel Taylor and her brothers, Troy and Dexter McCreary. Pallbearers are; Scotty Enis, Daniel King, Jeremy Harris, Dustin King, Tony McCreary, Ronnie McCreary and Benji King. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com

