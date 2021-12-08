84, passed away on Dec. 3, 2021 at The Windsor Place in Columbus. Mamie D. King was born to I. D. King and Rosetta Hughes-King on Feb. 7, 1937 in Chickasaw Co. Ms. King was also a Masonic sister, Auxiliary Harem of Jericho. Mamie Deloise King is survived by two brothers; Billy Simmons (Essie) of Tupelo and Peter Crape (Denise) of Okolona. One niece: Barbara Thompson (Earnest Jr.) of Okolona. One nephew; Charles King of Aberdeen. Two great nieces; Pam Thompson of Texas and Marsha (Lynn) Thompson of Baton Rouge , Louisiana. Four great nephews; Earnest (Terrell) Thompson of Slidell, Louisiana, Malcolm Crape, Javarious Crape, and Andrew Crape all of Okolona. There is also one great great-nephew; Tyler Thompson. Mamie D. King was preceded in death by two sisters; Bradie Crape and Eldora King Smith. The visitation will be Fri., Nov. 10, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sat., Dec. 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Williams Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor J. D. King officiating. The burial will follow at Zion Springs MBC cemetery located on HWY 8 in Houston. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
