Rhonda Kay King, 59, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Baptist Hospital East in Memphis. Services will be on Wednesday March 17, 2021 1:00 p.m. viewing starts at 11:00 a.m. until service at Serenity Autry Funeral Home . Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery Holly Springs Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.

