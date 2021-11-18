Sheila Gaye King, 72 of Glasgow, KY, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY. She was born in Tupelo, MS the daughter of the late Bill Harris and Linteen Cox Harris. Sheila work as a traveling nurse most of her life and was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include a nephew, Jay Robertson (Hope) of Brentwood, TN; special friends, Carlisa Taylor, Teresa Harrison, and Kathy Buchanan. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Otis King, and her son, Lee King. Mrs. King's wishes were to be cremated and then be laid to rest on her family property. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. King. Please share your condolence with the family at www.crowfuneralhomecom.

