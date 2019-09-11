PONTOTOC, MS -- Taylor King, 83, passed away Sunday, September 08, 2019, at Home in PONTOTOC,MS. Services will be on Thursday, 9/12/2019- 3 PM at Center Hill M B Church-Pontotoc, MS. Visitation will be on Wed 9/11/2019 at 4 - 6 P M at Belle Memorial Funeral Chapel- 367 Main St-Ecru, MS Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes for update. Burial will follow at Pontotoc, MS city cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.