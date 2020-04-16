Ted Crase King, age 71, of Germantown, TN, passed away, April14, 2020, after a short illness. Ted was born in Tupelo, MS on November 8 ,1948 to Wilburn and Mildred Estes King. He graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1966 and Delta State University with a Bachelors Degree in Physical Education and Drivers Education. Ted also served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was stationed in Germany. He taught and coached at Pontotoc High School for a few years until he began working in the Food Service Industry until retirement. He was a special salesman because of his love of talking to people and his love for food. He won various trips to Florida, Hawaii and San Antonio because of his many achievements. Ted also enjoyed fishing and antiquing. Ted is survived by his wife of 48 years, Pam Ball King, and one son, Justin Crase King of Germantown, TN. He also had a special service dog, Bailey. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilburn and Mildred; his Grandmother, Lalar Kennedy King and his In-Laws, James and Dorothy Ball. Due to Covid-19 there will be a private service at a later time. Memorials can be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation, 355 Lexington Avenue, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10017-6603. The family is grateful to the Memphis Funeral Home for their help during this time.
