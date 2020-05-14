HICKORY FLAT. MS -- Todd Leslie King, 57, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his home in Hickory Flat. Services will be on Saturday May 16, 2020 12:00 Noon at Hillcrest Cemetery . Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

