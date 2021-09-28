Tommy King passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at his daughter's home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 68. Born in Arkansas on November 23, 1952, Tommy was the son of Jack and Geraldine King Short. He worked building cabinets and painting houses. When Tommy was not tinkering on cars, he enjoyed watching his favorite old westerns. He leaves behind two children, Kelly Angle and husband, Brandon, of Saltillo and Brad King and wife Brittney of Ardmore, Alabama; three grandchildren, Madison and Haden Hogue and Gavin Angle; three sisters, Nancy Farrar and husband, Tim, of Saltillo, Jackie Hutcheson and husband, Kenny, of Wheeler and Joyce Escobedo and husband, Joel, of Saltillo; two brothers, Danny King and wife, Dot, of Pontotoc and Gary King and wife, Loretta, of Baldwyn; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Alan King. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Friday, October 1, 2021, at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services will be 2 p.m. at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Andrew Ledbetter officiating. Burial will be in Saltillo Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
