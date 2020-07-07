James Russell "Wolfie" King, 73, passed away at his home, surrounded by family on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. He was born in Chickasaw County on May 8, 1947 to Issac Louis King, Sr. and Emma Bell McKinney King. He worked for over 30 years in construction, operating King's Construction Company. He was currently serving his third term as Chickasaw County Supervisor, District 5. He was a member of Arbor Grove Baptist Church. Wolfie loved the people of Chickasaw County, often stating "the people of Chickasaw County are what makes it so great". He was very active in the community. He worked with the Cub Scouts and Webelos. He coached little league baseball and was active in the Houston Touchdown Club. He served in the National Guard for eleven years and was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed playing golf. He is survived by his wife Robin Gann King of Houston, his sons, Rusty (Tracy) King of Calhoun County and Justin (Paige) King of Tupelo; his daughter, Angela (Eddie) Carner of Houston; his brother, Louis (Ruby) King, Jr.; his grandchildren Summer (Hayden) Scarbrough of Houston, Emma Rae King and Eason Robert King both of Calhoun County; his great-grandson, Bentley Hayden Scarbrough; special friend, Bommer Tabb of Houston. and a lot of close friends, too many to list, He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis King, Sr. and Emma Bell King; his son, James Russell King, Jr.: his brother Sammy King, his sister, Ruth Ann Brown; and brother-in-law, Johnny Brown. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 at Macedonia Methodist Church Cemetery with Brother Randy Rinehart officiating. Out of his deep concern for his community and the current pandemic situation with Covid, he requested that no public visitation be held. Southern Funeral Chapel of Houston is honored to serve his family
