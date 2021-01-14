Betty Turner Kingsley passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at the age of 80 at NMMC Gilmore Hospital in Amory after a lengthy battle with Post Covid double pneumonia. She was born in Lee County on August 4, 1940 to Cariel and Bertha Sample Turner. Betty loved the Lord and her family. She was a devoted minister's wife for over 40 years and selflessly took care of her family with love and grace, always placing the needs of others before her own. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens and playing rook and Chinese checkers. She was a dedicated member of the East Main Church of Christ. Betty leaves behind her husband of 62 years, Robert "Buster" Kingsley of Tupelo; four children, Connie Kingsley of Tupelo, Terry Kingsley and his wife, Sherry, of Mooreville, Randy Kingsley of Tupelo and Tannis Kingsley Crabb and her husband, Neal, of Tupelo; seven grandchildren, Justin Mullins and wife, Brittany, Jeremy Mullins and wife, Shannon, Frank Bensieck, V and wife, Leslie, Clinton Kingsley and wife, Kassi, Kelton Kingsley, Tanner Crabb and Lacey Crabb; ten great-grandchildren; her sisters-in-law, Janie McCaskill, Sudie Turner and Looi Turner. She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Gilbert, Elbert, Charlie, and Calvin and her sister Ruby Turner. Visitation will be 1 until 2 p.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services celebrating Betty's life will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Barry Kennedy officiating. Private burial will be in Crossroads Cemetery. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend. The family respectfully asks all friends and family to observe current health guidelines by social distancing and refraining from handshakes and hugs. Masks are required at all times inside the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Justin Mullins Jeremy Mullins, Clinton Kingsley, Kelton Kingsley, and Frank Bensieck. Tanner & Lacey Crabb will serve as honorary pallbearers. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and physical therapists at Gilmore Memorial Hospital. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com
