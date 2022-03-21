Carolyn Kingsley died at her home Saturday, March 19, 2022 after a brief illness. She was retired from Stockyards Inc. of Tupelo with over 50 years of service. She enjoyed gardening and working in her flowers. She loved decorating for Christmas and spending time with her grand children and great grandchildren. She was a member of the Auburn Baptist Church. Funeral services were held at noon Monday March 21, 2022 at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Austin Kimbrough officiating. Burial was in Crossroads Cemetery. She is survived by her daughter Cindy Kimbrough (Ronny) of Saltillo, son Robby Kingsley (Donna) of Mooreville, 2 brothers Bobby Edwards (Rita) of Mooreville, Lawrence Edwards (Lera) of Guntown, 2 sisters-in-laws Edith Edwards of New Mexico and Albie Edwards of New Albany, 2 brother-in-laws Macky Kingsley (Charlotte) of Auburn and Rush Robbins of Mooreville, 4 Grandchildren Autumn McCormick (Jason), Austin Kimbrough (Jade), Joe Kingsley (Megan) and Jordan Smith (Bobby), 10 Great Grandchildren Cooper, Kaden, Della, Libby, Callie, Allie, Levi, Maggie Mae, Payton and Liam; host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph D. and Ollie M. Hunt Edwards, husband Bobby Kingsley, 2 brothers Paul Edwards and Hoyle Edwards, sister-in-law Jo Nell Robbins, and a brother-in-law Wesley Kingsley. Pallbearers will be Joe Kingsley, Bobby Smith, Rickey Edwards and Joey Edwards Visitation was at Waters Funeral Home on Monday from 10 a.m. until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.