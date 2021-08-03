Danny J. Kingsley, 70, entered into Heaven Sunday, August 1, 2021. He was born February 16, 1951 to Charles and Grace Kingsley in Lee County, MS. He spent most of his younger years in Shannon, MS until moving to Sardis, MS where he made dear lifelong friends. Danny moved back to Shannon to finish high school, Class of 1969. Danny loved his family fiercely and spent many hours at ball fields, dance recitals, programs, and many other activities that involved his children and grandchildren. There wasn't anything he wouldn't do for his grandchildren to whom he was their "Papaw." He loved spending time with his wife, the love of his life. They traveled to many places, but favored their time at the beach, New Orleans, and evening cocktails on their back patio. He was a jack-of-all-trades, nothing he couldn't do, and was building a backyard shed up until the day he got sick. At the time of his passing, he was owner and CEO of Blue Sky Textiles USA LLC, with locations in Tupelo and Hangzhou China, where he developed his own line of upholstery fabric. As past President of the Mississippi Fabric Association, he was a pioneer in the fabric textile business for 30 years. Danny was a 32nd degree Mason with the Palmetto Lodge 152. He was a 3rd degree blackbelt in Ninjitsu and taught it for several years. Danny served in the Army Reserve for 10 years earning rank of corporal. He coached Park and Rec softball and football for many years, transporting his players to and from the practices and games, and named "City Champs" more than once. He had a heart of gold and it showed in everything he did. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 53 years, Stephanie Henley Kingsley. Three children: Tracye Kingsley Mason (Bart), Angie Kingsley Homan (Shane) and Josh Kingsley all of Tupelo. Nine grandchildren: Son Kaspar Caldwell (Leah), Isaac Caldwell, Daniel Mason, Adam Homan, Andrew Homan, Clara Homan, Zachary Homan, Weston Kingsley and Lila Grace Kingsley; 2 great grandchildren: Vivian Richardson and Kline Richardson. One Brother, Ronald Kingsley (Ellen) of Knoxville, TN. A service celebrating his life will be held at 5 PM Today (Wed. 8/4/21) at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Will Rambo officiating. Visitation will be from 3 PM- service time at 5:00pm at the funeral home. Private burial will follow in the Priceville Cemetery. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 5 PM at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming and will be permanently archived thereafter. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 252 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, Tn. 38105.
