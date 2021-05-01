Martha Alexander Kingsley, 88, of Canton Ga., formerly of Saltillo, passed away Wednesday, April 28 2021 at Providence Village assisted living. She was born July 25, 1932 in Saltillo, a daughter of the late Thomas and Viola Alexander. She was a high school graduate that accomplished a lot in her life. Always providing for her family, she worked several jobs from secretary work to one of the first women to work in management a RJ Reynolds tobacco company. After retiring from RJ Reynolds, she managed apartment complexes as the resident manger. Martha enjoyed staying busy and after moving to Texas to be close to her daughter, she worked for the Hawkins, Texas Chamber of Commerce for free, where she was named woman of the year several times. Up until her passing she was an active part of her assisted living home. She was the ambassador who greeted new residences, showed them around, and made them feel welcome. She is survived by her eldest son Dale Kingsley; six grand children; three great grand children; two nieces; two nephews; several grand and great grand nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joe Kingsley; son Mark Kingsley; daughter Cindy Kingsley, and brother Gene Alexander. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday May, 7 2021 at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Brother Tony Morrow pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Bonneville officiating. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until service time at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. Burial will be at the Fellowship Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.