Robert Earl Kinkle, 78, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Loyola Hospital in Maywood. Services will be on Saturday November 28, 2020 12:30 at Mt Newell Memorial Gardens Red Banks . Serenity Autry Funeral Home Of Holly Springs is in charge of services. Visitation will be on Saturday November 28, 2020 11:00 -12:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.