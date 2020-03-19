PONTOTOC -- Charles Edward Kirby, 82, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. Services will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 12PM at West Pontotoc Pentecostal Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 21, 10AM until service time at West Pontotoc Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow at Ecru Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.