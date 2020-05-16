TUPELO/MANTACHIE -- Diane Kirk, 64, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, May 19, at 2 p.m. at the Family Worship Center in Mantachie. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Mantachie is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 18, at the Family Worship Center. Condolences may be shared with the Kirk family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

