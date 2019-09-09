Sonja LoAnn Kirk Jordan, 73, passed away September 9, 2019 at NMMC-Tupelo. She was born in New Albany, MS and grew up in the Ingomar Community. She graduated from Ingomar Attendance Center in 1963. While in high school, she excelled in basketball. After graduating, she enjoyed attending Ole Miss games and cheering on the Rebels. To know LoAnn was to love her. She had an infectious smile, kind heart, and gentle demeanor. Her children were blessed to call her Mama and she treasured every moment with them. She was a devoted wife to Billy for over 21 years, but her favorite titles were Nene and Nana. She spent every moment possible spoiling her grandchildren, showering them with all the love she had to give. LoAnn was a classy lady who loved being pampered. She enjoyed weekly trips to the beauty salon and shopping when able. She lived life to the fullest with Psalm 91 and an unshakable faith in Jesus guiding her. She fought the good fight and we can only imagine her angelic beauty as she watches over us. She is survived by her husband, Billy Jordan; brother, Rickey Kirk(Malinda); children, Kim Jackson(Jimmy), Sean Staggs(Heather), Kay Jordan and Gerald Jordan; grandchildren, Britteny McGregory, Kade Metts, Kayla Rush, Justin Bailey Staggs, Mickey Jackson, Savannah Jo Staggs, Christy Williams(Steve), Josh Jackson, and Tyler Jackson ; great grandchildren, Mallory Mathews, Aiden Stone, Eli McGregory, and Tori Goolsby; her nieces and nephews; and a special caretaker, Syble Martin. She is preceded in death by her parents, Loin and Anna Lee Kirk. Services will be Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 2PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Wayne Cobb officiating. Burial will follow in County Line Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Kade Metts, Justin Bailey Staggs, Andy Kirk, Adam Kirk, Richard Byrd, and Sammy Dowdy. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 10, 5-8PM and Wednesday, September 11, 12PM until service time.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.