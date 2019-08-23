Justin Edward Kirk, 27, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at his residence. He was born September 11, 1991 in Union County to Edward and Jackie Malone Kirk. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. Visitation will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 at United Funeral Service from 5-9pm. Funeral service will be at 2pm, Sunday, August 25, 2019 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Jason Pilcher, Bro. Johnny Rakestraw and Bro. David Grumbach officiating. Burial will be in the Bethel Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his parents; one daughter, Makynlee Kirk; one son, Brysan Kirk; their mother, Kayla Browning; two sisters, Ashley Franks (Raymond), Elizabeth Kirk (Shun Judon); one brother, Ben Kirk (Brittany). Justin loved spending time with his family, especially his two children. He loved to be outdoors hunting and fishing. He was a construction worker/brick layer where he was employed at Jackson Masonry. Pallbearers will be Matt Whisenant, Chad Whisenant, Tyler Malone, Brian Gilliam, Chase Steen, Eddie "Bubba" Kirk, Hunter Kelly and Ben Kirk. Honorary pallbearers will be Greg Malone, Drew Kirk, Mike Whisenant, Bill Hall, Jeffery Mooneyham, Raymond Franks and Jimmy Jackson. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family through Bethel Baptist Church. For online condolences please visit, www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
