PONTOTOC -- Mary Kirk, 79, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Pontotoc Hospital in Pontotoc. Services will be on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 1 PM at New Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be on One hour prior to service at New Salem Cemetery.

