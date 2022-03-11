Sue Bruce Kirk, 87, entered the presence of her Savior at Dogwood Assisted Living in New Albany on March 9, 2022. She was born April 26, 1934, in Etta, MS to the late Winford and Ruth Bruce. She was from Etta, MS until she was 16, when she married Riley Cooper Kirk and moved to Potts Camp, MS/ Cornersville Community. She became a resident of New Albany in 2013. She loved the Lord and enjoyed playing the piano. Ms. Sue, as she was fondly called by her daughter in law and sons in law, as well as her students, taught piano lessons from the time she was 16. She instilled the love of music in many students at West Union Attendance Center, Winborn Christian School, and her home. She was a faithful member of First Baptist New Albany and previously was a member of Cornersville Baptist, her home church was Philadelphia Baptist Church in Lafayette County. She enjoyed traveling, reading, puzzles, and playing the piano, however, most of all she loved her family. Services will be Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 11:00am at First Baptist Church of New Albany, with Bro. Andrew Chesteen officiating. A visitation will be from 9:30 am till the start of the service, also at First Baptist. Burial will be at Cornersville Cemetery. She is survived by four children; Bruce Kirk (Deborah) of Cornersville, Sandra Edwards (Kenneth) of Potts Camp, Phyllis Wait (Cris) of Etta, and Janet Tarrant (Joey) of New Albany, eight grandchildren; Derek Kirk, Brandon Kirk, Lindsey Yancey, Jody Edwards, Ben Wait, Luke Wait, Dr. Ellen Frazier, and Anna Tarrant and twelve great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Winford and Ruth Bruce, her husband's Riley Cooper Kirk and Ben Coffey, a brother, Winford Walter Bruce, a sister Juanita Bruce Messer, an infant son Randy Cooper Kirk, and an infant grandson Daniel Kirk Tarrant. A special thanks to Dogwood Assisted Living for their love and support over the past seven years and NMMC Hospice for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, the family would like for you to donate to the charity of your choice in loving memory of Mrs. Sue Kirk. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
