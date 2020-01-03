Christopher Kirkman, 49 passed away on December 27, 2019 at the Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS surrounded by the love of his family. He was a member of Blackland M.B. Church where he once served as a member of the choir and on the Usher Board. He was a former member of the Spiritual Messengers. A 1990 graduate of Tupelo High School. Life Celebration Service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Blackland M. B. Church at 1:00 p.m. with the Rev. Earlie Eddie, officiating. Interment will follow in the Porter's Memorial Park with Grayson-Porter's Mortuary in charge of the arrangements. To send the family your thoughts please go to www.grayson-porters.com Viewing will be on Saturday on hour prior to service He is survived by his mom. Fannie Lee Thomas, three sisters, Cosetta Edwards, Jo D. Kirkman and Mildred A. Devauld, one brother, Charles Stanley Kirkman, one aunt Ruby Stewart all of Tupelo, MS. and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives
