TIPPAH COUNTY -- Dorothy Sue Bates Kirkman, 73, RESIDENT OF WALNUT, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Services will be on Wednesday, March 25 at 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 25 from 1 PM to 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at New Salem Cemetery.

