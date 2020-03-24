Dorothy Sue Bates Kirkman, lifelong resident of the Walnut Community, passed away peacefully, Saturday evening, March 21, 2020 at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. She was 73 years of age and died following an extended illness. Funeral Services remembering the life of Ms. Kirkman will be at 2 PM Wednesday, March 25 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. William Kirkman officiating. Burial will follow in New Salem Cemetery near Walnut. Ms. Kirkman was born May 10, 1946 in Walnut, MS, the daughter of the late Hubert and Voler Woods Bates. She received her education in the Walnut School System and was a homemaker throughout her life. In earlier years Ms. Kirkmanwas employed in the manufacturing industry. A devoted member of Jesus Name Community Church, Ms. Kirkman enjoyed gospel music and every opportunity she shared with her large family. She will remembered for participating in yard sales, thrift stores and bargain shopping. Working in her flower gardens, collecting angels and crosses were favorite pastimes. Visitation will be today from 1 PM to 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Her memories will be shared by her daughter, Rhonda Henderson (Kenny) , one granddaughter, Katania Wilbanks, two great grandchildren, Landon And Deena Kay Lewis, five brothers, Thomas "Bo" Bates (Gayla), Frank Bates, Philip Bates (Mary), Billy Bates (Deborah), William Bates, all of Walnut and a host of nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Dorothy Jane Kirkman, two sisters, Francis and Nancy Bates, a brother, Bud Bates and a nephew Michael Bates. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Ms. KIrkman's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
72°
Rain
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: March 24, 2020 @ 7:19 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.