Penny K. Nichols Kirksey left her earthly pilgrimage in the late evening hours of Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 from Baptist Hospital-New Albany where she battled the complications of Covid-19. She was only 2 days shy of her 66th birthday when she passed. Penny was a delightful, fully-engaged soul whose life was highlighted with her love and devotion to her family, the arts, painting and sculpting, writing, and creating memories for herself and all who knew her. Penny was born January 15, 1955 in Mayfield, KY to the late Kye Nichols Jr. and Murrel Burgess Nichols Hemby. She grew up in Kentucky but spent much of her adult life in Montgomery and Florence, Alabama. Penny attended East Tennessee State University, but finished her BA Degree in Education with a minor in Art at Auburn University Montgomery. She moved to Mississippi in 2009 and married John Mac Kirksey, Jr. of Mantachie on Sept. 10, 2011; a couple made for each other. Her working career was primarily spent as a paralegal with the Social Security Administration in Florence, AL. and Tupelo, MS. A born again charismatic believer, Penny loved worshiping at Word of Life Church in Tupelo where she was active with the TV ministry and a devoted prayer warrior. She was a published author of Christian literature on Amazon. Penny was highly regarded as 'Mimi' by her 12 grandchildren. She habitually doted over them with her love and watchful care. The service celebrating her life will be held at 6 PM on Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with her pastor, Brother Tommy Galloway, officiating. Visitation will be from 4 PM until service time on Monday only. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Covid-19 guidelines with mask requirements will be observed. Penny is survived by her husband, John Kirksey of Tupelo; her children, Iris Posey Harris (Bryant) of Pontotoc, MS, Gabe Posey (Bobbi) of Antioch, TN, and Timothy Vickers of Tupelo; 12 grandchildren, Zion, Ethan, Grant, Lily, Hawthorn, Ollie, Jaxon, Sebastian, Rohrer, Gideon, Posey and Issac; and a brother, Kye Nichols (Tammy) of Hanford, CA with several nieces and nephews. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed in real time at 6 PM Monday at https://www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming. Memorials may be made to the TV Ministry at Word of Life Church, 1984 Cliff Gookin Blvd, Tupelo, MS 38801.
