Andra Faye Kiser, 77, was reunited with her family and met her Savior face to face on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. She was born on July 19, 1944, in Amory, to the late Charles Andrew Kiser and Dimple Lann Kiser. Andra Faye grew up in Monroe County and graduated from Amory High School. She was a very smart young lady who furthered her education at "The W" and she eventually obtained her Master's Degree in Accountancy. Andra Faye enjoyed education and knowledge and loved her Alma Mater, "The W". Andra Faye was a diligent worker and was most proud of obtaining her CPA license. She was both self-employed as a CPA and worked with clients through Gerald Marion, CPA. Andra Faye thoroughly enjoyed her CPA work and anything associated with numbers. She was matter of fact and always real precise in all aspects of her life. When she was young, she and her family attended the Methodist Church in Amory. Later, after her father's passing, she and her mother started attending First Baptist Church. Eventually she became a member of First Baptist Church where she was a longtime member. She loved God, her Sunday school class and enjoyed gospel music. She and her mother were best friends, they enjoyed drinking coffee and visiting with others while at the Wellness Center. Every morning, she connected via phone with her family. Her favorite day of the week was always the day she went to the beauty shop, where her friend Vera made her beautiful. Some of the other special people in her life were Sam Mitchell and Sue Brown. She was definitely a character and will be missed. Left behind to cherish the memories of her are her cousins, Phil Hoots (Glenda), Doug Hoots (Peggy), Jimmy Phillips (Frankie), Eloise Harrison (Thomas) and Glen Devall. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, Redder Lann and Murray Lann, close friend, Nancy. A Celebration of Life Service will held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 11:00 am at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Jimmy Mc Fatter officiating. Burial will be at Hatley Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 am until the service hour at the funeral home. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
