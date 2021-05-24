Dr. William L. "Bill" Kitchens, 91, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 6 PM at Kings Gate Worship Center (Formerly Good News Church) 2018 West Jackson Street, Tupelo. Visitation will be on Thursday, 3 PM- service time at the church. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.

